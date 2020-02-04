Owner says pet shot, beaten to death after being let outside

National & World

LEXINGTON, OK (KFOR ) — A Chihuahua is dead after his owner claims someone beat him and cut off his ears.

“He was the runt of the litter and immediately I was just like, ‘I want that one,'” Sihaya McAlpine told News 4.

McAlpine is talking about her 9-year-old Chihuahua, Kaos.

“I’ve had him the majority of my life,” McAlpine said.

Last week, she said her heart sank when he came home with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

McAlpine told News 4 she heard one of her neighbors may have pulled the trigger when Kaos wandered into their yard.

“I guess they got upset with him and they shot him in the shoulder,” McAlpine said. “We bandaged him up and we were able to keep him inside for a couple of days.”

Once he was doing a bit better and allowed to be outside again, he was injured again. However this time, he didn’t survive.

“Somewhere in between the time we let him out and the time he was back at my porch, he didn’t have ears and he wasn’t breathing,” McAlpine said.

McAlpine said it looked like Kaos was severely beat before someone cut off his ears.

“It just scares me because if they’ll do that to a dog, what would they do to a human being?” Tim Hunt, a neighbor, asked.

Hunt told News 4 he couldn’t believe his eyes when McAlpine’s dad showed him Kaos’ body.

“Willie’s a Vietnam vet, really good guy and I’ve never seen him shake like he shook. He opened up the box, and there was Kaos laying there with his ears cut off,” Hunt said.

Officials with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office told News 4 they are investigating.

“It’s traumatizing to know that someone in this small town of Lexington would go and do that to an innocent dog, an innocent Chihuahua who couldn’t even jump on my couch by himself,” McAlpine said.

