Woman says SWAT team destroyed home even after she gave them permission to enter

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KOAT ) — It is a scene you would never want to come home from work and find. Shattered windows, a destroyed foundation, and a smell of gas so strong it burns your eyes. This was the scene at Linda Mitchell’s southeast Albuquerque home on Saturday afternoon.

“I can’t breathe. My nose was bleeding,” said Mitchell.

According to a search warrant, Albuquerque police were called about a domestic violence incident in another part of town. The suspect, Marcus Purdue, is Mitchell’s estranged son. Purdue allegedly fled the scene and drove to his mother’s home. The warrant states APD officers saw Purdue go inside the home. His brother who was home at the time told officers that Purdue ran out the back door and was no longer inside.

“The bomb squad robot was here. For what? He wasn’t here,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell said she was at work but spoke with APD officers and gave them permission to enter her home.

The SWAT Unit proceeded to throw multiple smoke grenades through the windows.

“There was no reason for flash bangs. They had permission to enter this house from me the homeowner,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell has no qualms about wanting her son to face the consequences of his actions.

“I hope they find my son for whatever he did and put him in jail,” she said.

In the meantime, she said her home is unlivable. She has to pay to stay in a hotel with her dog, Zeke, who was inside during the whole incident. She is worried about how long the repairs will take.

“I just want my home back,” she said.

Marcus Purdue was on probation for multiple violent crimes. A warrant is now out for his arrest.

APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos sent KOAT a statement that said in part: “Generally, when field officers or detectives are searching for an individual, there are protocols and policies that guide them in determining whether to make the call a tactical call-out. In this incident, there was a barricaded subject and the decision was made to make this a SWAT call-out. The SWAT unit then has its own policies and protocols to follow. For example, they have to determine what type of charges, if any, are pending for the individual, and they have to go to the DA and a judge to sign a warrant before they make entry into a dwelling. That occurred in this case.”

Gallegos also said the cities Risk Management Division will work with homeowners who file a claim for damages.

