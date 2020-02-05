A chase along the Kansas City Chiefs’ parade route ends with suspects in custody

National & World

The Kansas City Chiefs‘ championship parade route had a little more activity than was planned for Wednesday morning.

A car led police on a brief chase on the route in downtown Kansas City more than three hours before the parade kicked off. The chase ended when a police car nudged the fleeing vehicle in a PIT maneuver, also known as the precision immobilization technique.

LIVE UPDATES: Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

The commotion happened as people were gathering for the parade honoring the Chiefs for their 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Paradegoers watched curbside as the unmarked police car nudged a car in the rear driver’s side, pushing the car around, and eventually forcing it to stop on Pershing Road, near the parade route’s end.

Another police car then struck the target car head-on, ensuring it couldn’t move forward.

Numerous officers on foot, some with guns drawn, then surrounded the car.

Two people were taken out of the car, police said.

“Two suspects in custody. Resume celebrating!” KCPD tweeted around 8:20 a.m. CT.

No one was injured, police said. Police are investigating the driver for possible impairment.

The vehicle had broken through barricades to get onto the parade route, according to police.

The 90-minute parade is to start at 11:30 a.m. CT. A rally is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. CT in front of Union Station.