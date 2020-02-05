A paramedic’s daughter died after he responded to a fire at his own home

National & World

Almance County (WGHP) — A paramedic lost his daughter in a fire at his own home near Elon, according to Fire Chief Edward Lipscomb Jr. and the Altamahaw-Ossipee Fire Department

At about 9:45 a.m. Tuesday, A-O Fire Department responded to a house fire on Burch Bridge Road, the department said in a news release.

The address was the home of paramedic Eddie Thomas, who was responding to the scene, Fire Chief Edward Lipscomb Jr. told FOX8.

On the way, emergency teams learned that one person was possibly trapped inside.

The first unit on scene saw smoke and quickly started working to put out the flames and find the person trapped inside.

Crews found Thomas’s daughter and took her out of the burning home.

Emergency personnel used CPR, and Thomas also worked on his daughter before she was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The Alamance County Fire Marshall Office and North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshall are investigating the fire.

The American Red Cross is helping the family.

“The A-O Fire Department is saddened by this tragic event,” the fire department said in a news release. “… Please keep the member of our department and his family in your thoughts and prayers in this difficult (time). A Go Fund Me has been setup for him and family to help with medical expenses, funeral expenses and property loss.”

