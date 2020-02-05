Gov. Lamont addresses legalizing marijuana in State of the State

National & World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — One of the issues Governor Ned Lamont spoke about in his State of the State speech was legalizing recreational marijuana.

It’s something lawmakers have been trying to do in recent years, but with no success.

Support among the public has been growing and with Massachusetts selling marijuana legally and other states considering, they say now is the time for Connecticut.

“If people want to get it real bad here in Connecticut, all they have to do is just go over the line and get it” said Henry Rivera of Vernon.

Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana hope this is their year and they got a boost from Lamont.

Legalization was something that a lot of Connecticut residents wanted Lamont to address in his speech.

He included it among a series of priorities in the speech, saying now is the time to legalize it.

“We have it in a dangerous way on the black market, so for us to be able to regulate it, tax it, and control our own destiny makes sense,” said Senate Majority Leader Bob Duffy.

Democratic lawmakers say legalizing marijuana will allow the state to regulate it and it could also produce a revenue stream.

People in Hartford say they aren’t concerned about the revenue though.

“It’s not just a fiscal issue at this point, it’s a social equity issue as well,” said DeVaughn Ward, Marijuana Policy Project.

A poll last June by Sacred Heart University and the Hartford Courant found 59 percent of respondents support legalizing marijuana. Some people said it provides health benefits.

“It’s not always about the money, some people, they’ll use it to calm down their anger, their emotions and stuff,” said Curtis Thomas of New Britain.

There are still opponents. Representative William Petit is concerned marijuana damages the developing brain.

“I think there’s a number of significant medical issues with marijuana,” Petit said.

Representative Vincent Candelora pointed to data from other states. Massachusetts recently launched a public service campaign after a study found marijuana was the most common drug found in drivers in fatal accidents from 2013 to 2017.

“As we continue to see all the negative impacts of marijuana, I think that we’re going to continue to see Connecticut not move forward on it,” Candelora said.

Channel 3 also reached out to police in Enfield, where I-91 meets the Massachusetts border. They said they have not really seen an increase in marijuana-related incidents.

