A special dog born with five paws

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Stray Rescue has a new puppy named Gemma, who is pretty popular because of something extra she was born with.

Gemma is a three-month-old Great Dane mix born with five paws.

“Gemma’s a really special dog that’s come to us recently,” Aimee Dearsley said. “Her family brought her in. When she was born they noticed she had this birth defect. Her front leg, she has like a little chicken wing, and the other has two paws on the same leg.”

Her family wasn’t sure how to care for her so they brought her to Stray Rescue.

Gemma hasn’t had a full examination yet but initially she’s been deemed healthy, but she doesn’t things a little differently.

“She’s definitely maneuvering around, she uses her back legs more. She’s getting more strength in her back legs,” Dearsley said.

She definitely loves all the attention she’s getting as she quickly becomes the star or Stray Rescue.

“She’s happy and playful,” Dearsley said. “She has no idea she’s any different from any other puppy.”

