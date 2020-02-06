Man sentenced to life in prison after stabbing 4-year-old boy to death

National & World

Honolulu, HI (KITV) — A 29-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the death of a four-year-old boy that was stabbed to death in Honolulu.

On October 10, 2016, Waiser Walter attacked the child and the child’s aunt in the McCully apartment. Both suffered multiple stab wounds, but the boy succumbed to his injured. The boy’s aunt was hospitalized in critical condition.

In a plea deal with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, Walter pleaded guilty this week to murder in the second degree, and attempted murder in the second degree.

“This was a completely unprovoked attack by a man the victims considered family,” said Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Scott Bell who prosecuted the case. “The defendant intended to raise an insanity defense but psychiatrists who examined him refuted this defense.”

Walter will be sentenced to life in prison and the defense will recommend to the Hawaii Paroling Authority that he serve at least 35 years before parole eligibility.

Walter is scheduled to be sentenced April 13, 2020.

