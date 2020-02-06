Two correctional officers injured a federal prison inmate and then tried to cover it up, Justice Department says

National & World

Two federal correctional officers were arrested Thursday after prosecutors charged them with injuring an inmate in Massachusetts and trying to cover it up.

Senior correctional officer Seth M. Bourget, 39, dropped his knee on an inmate’s head while he was handcuffed and restrained in the mental health housing unit inside FMC Devens, a federal medical center, according to a February 5 indictment. Bourget also struck the inmate with a protective shield with excessive force while the inmate was in a locked cell.

According to the indictment, Joseph M. Lavorato, a 51-year-old lieutenant at the center, failed to report the June 2019 incident in a timely manner, provided misleading information and deleted video of the encounter.

Bourget was indicted on two counts of deprivation of civil rights under color of law and Lavorato was indicted on obstruction of an official proceeding and destruction and falsification of records in a federal investigation.

CNN has reached out to both correctional officers but has not heard back.

“Great power and responsibility are sewn into a Bureau of Prisons uniform,” FBI Boston Division Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta said in a statement. “But that uniform and the oath taken by those who wear it is not a license to use eso xcessive force on a vulnerable prisoner, or to allegedly cover up a subordinate’s reprehensible behavior by attempting to destroy evidence of that abuse.”

Bourget is facing up to 10 years in prison, two years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000, a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts says. The lieutenant is facing up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.

“These corrections officers abused their authority and the public’s trust by allegedly injuring a vulnerable inmate and then attempting to cover it up,” US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement. “This conduct is an affront to the law enforcement officers who serve honorably every day and fulfill their duties with fairness and integrity.”

The two were arrested Thursday and appeared in federal court in Boston, where they both asked for more time to retain counsel. The court set their arraignment date for February 13 at 2 p.m.

“Today’s charges reflect the Justice Department’s commitment to prosecuting official misconduct,” Lelling said.