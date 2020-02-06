Winston-Salem firefighters rescue 2 people standing on bed in flooded basement, fearing they would be electrocuted if they stepped into the water

National & World

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WGHP) — Two people were rescued from their flooded basement in Winston-Salem amid the heavy rains on Thursday, according to Winston-Salem Fire Department Capt. T.C. Denny.

Firefighters were called to 1538 Longview Drive, where a basement was flooded with two to three feet of water.

A woman who lived at the home told FOX8’s Michelle Wolf she woke up to find all of her belongings floating and her heater sparking.

Denny said the woman and another person in the home were standing on the bed, afraid they would be electrocuted if they stepped into the water.

Crews were able to cut off power to the home and the two were rescued.

No injuries were reported.

