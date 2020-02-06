World champion boxer Gervonta Davis charged with assaulting former girlfriend at basketball game

National & World

World champion boxer Gervonta “Tank” Davis is facing a domestic violence charge after authorities in Florida said he assaulted a former girlfriend.

Davis was “observed battering his former girlfriend,” the Coral Gables Police Department said in a news release. According to the arrest report, the incident happened at a celebrity basketball game on February 1 at the Watsco Center at the University of Miami. The release noted that Davis and the woman have a child together.

Davis, 25, could be seen in video surveillance walking over to the woman, grabbing her shirt “with his right hand close to her throat” and dragging her by her shirt to a separate room, according to the arrest report. He is charged with simple battery/domestic violence, the news release states.

Photos ‘consistent with a strike to the face’

Police said that video surveillance shows Davis pulling his arm back and then forward, which police said is “consistent with a strike to the face where the victim sustained injuries to her lip and left jaw.”

Authorities have not released the name of the alleged victim. She provided a statement to the police after the incident, and photos of her injuries “are consistent with a strike to the face,” police said.

Davis voluntarily turned himself in Tuesday, police said. Davis has been released on a $1,500 cash bond, according to court records. A representative for Davis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN.

Davis is a rising star in the world of boxing, with an undefeated 23-0-0 record, 22 coming by way of knockout. The two-time super featherweight champion won the WBA lightweight title in December.