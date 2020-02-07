A Fed Ex driver goes above and beyond to deliver major package

National & World

SPARTA, Tenn. (WSMV) — After the heavy rain and storms moved through the area on Wednesday, flooding was a big concern and a Fed Ex driver was left scratching his head on how to deliver an important package while some roads were flooded.

Regardless of what the weather brings, Hannah Sloan still depends on medication to get through the day and a Fed Ex delivery driver saw to it that she got what she needed.

Jeremy Mackie, the Fed Ex driver, was on his normal route and came across a barrier that many may have thought would have just been the end of the road, but not him.

When Mackie pulled up to a bridge on the road leading to the Sloan home, he saw it was completely flooded and impassable.

Rather than turning around, and not delivering the $8,000 medication that needs to be delivered quickly and cold, he called his supervisor to begin brainstorming the next step to take.

Hannah, her brother Jake and their mother Heidi all worked with Fed Ex to come up with a plan retrieve the medication with a kayak.

The three came down the road to where water was keeping them apart from the package when Jake decided he could strap on a pair of hip waders and walk to Mackie without the use of a kayak.

The package was able to be retrieved without further issues and the Sloan family is thankful for the efforts of Mackie during this event.

Heidi took to Facebook to share her gratefulness after saying she is thankful for Mackie and him taking extra time to help his family.

