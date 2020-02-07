Good Samaritans remove students from bus crash in Westport

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) — Students had to be removed from a school bus crash by good Samaritans in Westport on Friday.

The Westport Fire Department responded to the crash on Sylvan Road North just after 8 a.m. The bus was heading to Kings Highway Elementary School.

The bus crashed into a tree and the students were removed by the good Samaritans before emergency crews arrived.

Officials said the driver of the bus was trapped by the dashboard and required removal using hydraulic equipment.

Police said it appears the school bus veered off the roadway, striking a traffic sign, stone wall, and a large tree.

The driver was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the injuries to the students were minor and none required transport to the hospital.

Sylvan Road North will be closed from Murray Street to Marion Road for the next several hours while police investigate the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.