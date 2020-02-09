Authorities are investigating small jet crash in Georgia. ‘It’s a recovery effort,’ not a rescue, sheriff says

National & World

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a small jet in Georgia, according to a tweet from NTSB Newsroom.

“It’s not a rescue effort, it’s a recovery effort,” Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston said at a news briefing Saturday afternoon.

Ralston did not say how many people were on board and whether there were fatalities.

A Cessna 501 departed from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen told CNN.

Minutes later, the jet disappeared around 50 miles north of Atlanta, Bergen said.

“I was up cooking breakfast. My wife had just got up, and it was snowing pretty hard,” Danny Hyde told CNN affiliate WSB-TV. “And I heard this ‘boom.’ I said, ‘Man, that sounded like thunder.'”

Snow was reported around the time, the outlet reported, but it isn’t clear whether it was a factor in the crash.

The wreckage was discovered about 3 miles off a road by local landowners assisting with the search and using their ATVs, Ralston said.

“You cannot drive a vehicle into where the aircraft is located,” Ralston said. “We had to use ATVs and walk in on foot.”

Gordon County Chief Deputy Robert Paris told CNN that NTSB investigators were scheduled to arrive Sunday morning.