10 Things to Know for Today

1. South Korean class satire “Parasite” became the first non-English language film to win best picture in the 92-year history of the Academy Awards.

2. The mainland death toll rose by 97 to 908 as 3,062 new cases were reported on the mainland denting optimism that disease control measures are working; and dozens more cases were reported on a Japanese cruise ship.

3. On the eve of the New Hampshire primary, Pete Buttigieg is being attacked by his rivals on everything from his struggle to connect with black voters to accepting campaign contributions from large donors.

4. Authorities in northern Thailand began releasing bodies to relatives after security forces cornered and killed a soldier who carried out the attack.

5. Israel faces allegations of severely tormenting three alleged Palestinian militants rounded up after a rare bombing in the occupied West Bank.

6. The factory serves as a major producer for the American and Israeli flags constantly burned at pro-government rallies in the Islamic Republic.

7. The Democratic presidential candidate isn’t struggling like Joe Biden. But she isn’t soaring, like Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders.

8. Europe and NASA’s Solar Orbiter rocketed into space Sunday night to capture the first pictures of the sun’s elusive poles.

9. Australian authorities had a reason to celebrate, with many wildfires being extinguished or significantly dampened down by the rain while quenching parched soil in some inland areas.

10. The Oscars closed the awards season in style, with statement necklaces and classic gowns, traditional tuxedos and some young rule-breakers.