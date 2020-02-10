Maryland school district responds after Nazi flag seen hanging near school window

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

FREDERICK, MD (WJZ) — Frederick County Public Schools has spoken out about an incident where a Nazi flag was visible from a school building.

During a men’s basketball game between Governor Thomas Johnson and Frederick High Schools, a Nazi flag used in a World War II history class at GTJHS was left hanging near a window and was visible to people going into the building.

The school district said once they were notified, FCPS staff immediately removed the flag from near the window.

“At this time, we do not have the details leading to this incident; however, we share the community’s feelings regarding the hatred and intolerance this flag represents.” the district said in a statement Sunday.

They added their staff will perform due diligence Monday morning to find out the events leading up to the incident.

“The values of FCPS are in direct contrast to the message represented by that flag, and we apologize that the display of this flag caused hurt in our community.” the statement concluded.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.