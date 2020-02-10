More than 300 animals found living in Kansas City home

National & World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Authorities are working to remove hundreds of animals found living in deplorable conditions inside a Kansas City duplex.

John Baccala, a spokesman for city’s Neighborhoods and Housing Services Department, said nearly 300 rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles and geckos were found Monday in a duplex in the 4000 block of Wabash Avenue.

The smell inside the home was so bad, the Kansas City Fire Department had to test the ammonia levels inside before they could go in. They had to wear masks as they brought out crate after crate filled with animals.

At first glance, officials said the animals did not appear to be neglected, but they said there just shouldn’t be that many animals in that small of a space.

KC Pet Project is working with the city to help find homes for the animals.

The health department is shutting down the unit because of the amount of ammonia in the air, it’s just not safe to go in. It was so bad, the neighbors on the other side of the duplex could tell something was going on.

“It’s been ridiculous. The smell is so bad we don’t even eat in our house. We go to my aunties or we go eat out because we can’t take the smell,” neighbor Michaela Moore said.

The city told KCTV5 News they started receiving complaints about this place about six weeks ago, but the first time they came out to check there was no one home.

