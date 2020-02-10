Police: 74-year-old man confesses he stabbed girlfriend to death because she cheated

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI, FL (WFOR) — A 74-year-old man is being charged with first-degree murder with a weapon after police said he confessed to stabbing his girlfriend to death.

Neville Smith was arrested on Jan. 18 after he called 911 and reportedly told the dispatcher he “killed his girlfriend because she was cheating on him.”

Responding Fort Lauderdale police officers were met by the victim’s daughter on the front lawn of a residence in the 1200 block of NW 13th Ln.

The daughter pointed at Smith, who was seated on the side of the house, telling officers “he killed my mother.”

Police noted he had blood on his shirt and a pocket knife clipped to his pocket.

Officers ordered him to toss the knife, which he did, and he was placed in handcuffs without incident.

When asked if he has any injuries, Smith reportedly instead said that “he hopes she’s dead.” Police said Smith later added that “her life is his life and he hoped that they could die together.”

The officers then entered the home and made their way to the bathroom where they found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue provided first aid to the victim, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

At his court appearance, the judge ordered that Smith be held without bond.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.