Police: Man arrested for fatally stabbing his mom

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (WGCL ) — A Gwinnett County man is behind bars after police say he fatally stabbed his mother.

The stabbing happened Sunday night on Chelsea Falls Lane in un-incorporated Suwanee.

Police said they initially responded to a call for a man running into the street intentionally trying to get hit by oncoming traffic.

According to Gwinnett police, when officers arrived to the call, 45-year-old Otto Kim gave police his address and told officers he stabbed his mom to death.

Police arrived at the address and discovered an 81-year old Myung Kim with injuries to her face. Officers said Myung Kim was rushed to an area hospital where she later died. Otto Kim lived at the home with his mother, police reported. Detectives are working to determine a motive.

Meanwhile, Kim has been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, and aggravated assault.

