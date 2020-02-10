Stacked Snow Creates Mounds Of Problems For Colorado’s High Country

National & World

FRISCO, CO (KCNC) — Feet of snow stacking up in Colorado’s high country caused gridlock on the roads, forced a local civil emergency declaration and it gave a group of neighborhood dads in Frisco a reason to work together.

Jeff Meehan and a couple of other dads on the block decided to make their own icy version of lemonade out of these lemons. They spent Sunday afternoon working together to build a massive 20 foot tall snow sledding hill for the entire neighborhood to enjoy.

“The snow has to go somewhere, so we might as well have some fun with it while we are at it,” Meehan told CBS4 Sunday.

This storm isn’t all fun and games.

The interstate gridlock forced Summit County to declare a local civil emergency on Friday due to so many stranded drivers. Hotels completely filled up.

The American Red Cross later opened an emergency shelter at the middle school.

Crews are working around the clock to dig out, and that is no easy task.

CBS4’s Matt Kroschel was not immune to Mother Nature. He spent the weekend digging out of his driveway to get out to cover the storm.

Strong wind created white out conditions and six foot deep snow drifts on roads, trapping cars and even sending snow plow trucks off the roads near Kremmling.

“This was kind of an inside day, but we made it an outside adventure,” Meehan said.

The snow just keeps on stacking up, making for good community bonding time, and some extra workout for the snowblowers.

