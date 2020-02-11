2 men accused of stealing toilets, carport, sinks from home

National & World

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two men were arrested after deputies say they stole toilets, a carport and more from an Alamance County home, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, deputies respond to a report of stolen items at an unoccupied home in southern Alamance County.

The property owner said someone stole sinks, toilets, a wood stove and an aluminum carport.

According to an arrest warrant, they are also accused of stealing doorknobs, pots and pans, a microwave, a hot water tank, a chopping block and other household construction items.

Detectives found the stolen property at a house under renovation in Randolph County, rented by Jacob Thomas Allen, 29, of Graham.

Allen and Justin Dean Lamm, 29, of Snow Camp, were both arrested.

Allen is charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and felony larceny.

Lamm was charged with felony breaking and entering and two counts of felony aiding and abetting felony larceny.

They both received $5,000 bonds.

