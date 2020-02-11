Former Little League World Series Star Mo’ne Davis Makes Collegiate Softball Debut For Hampton University

National & World

PHILADELPHIA, PA (KYW) — Former Little League starting pitcher Mo’ne Davis made her collegiate softball debut for Hampton University over the weekend. Davis caught the attention of sports fans across the country when she became the first girl to pitch a shutout game in the 2014 Little League World Series for the Taney Dragons.

The Philadelphia native made her debut for Hampton University on Saturday.

Davis went 1-for-3 with a two-run single and sacrifice bunt in a 15-4 win over North Carolina A&T.

After an impressive run in the Little League World Series, Davis went on to play for Chestnut Hill Academy.

But as she starts a new adventure with the Pirates, Davis is turning in her pitching skills to play second base.

