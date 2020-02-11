GA Mother charged with murder in strangulation death of 5 year-old daughter

National & World

COBB COUNTY, GA (WGCL ) — Police said a Cobb County mother fatally strangled her 5-year-old daughter.

Police arrested Shekina Akbar, 30, at her home in the 2300 block of Hidden Glen Drive in Marietta, Monday.

The child was taken to Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced dead. A medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, Akbar has been charged with murder, cruelty to children and aggravated assault by strangulation. Cobb County police said more information could be made available, Tuesday.