LVCVA approves $2.4M budget for upcoming NFL Draft in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (KVVU) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority on Tuesday approved a budget of $2.4 million for the upcoming NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

The NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas on April 23-25.

Funds in the budget will be used to cover police, medical services and volunteer costs, LVCVA Chief Executive Officer and President Steve Hill said at Tuesday’s board meeting.

Hill also noted that the destination is required to host a signature event following the Draft’s first day. The agency is still working on details of the event. However, he said the event will not cost more than $500,000.

Funds will also be used for the permitting process with Clark County for the 17 temporary structures that will need to be constructed. Hill said the permitting process should not exceed $300,000.

Hill told the LVCVA board that Nashville, which hosted the NFL Draft in 2019, spent about $4 million. However, he noted, the draft in Nashville was hosted on mostly public space.

“One of the reasons that it’s less expensive for the LVCVA than it was for Nashville, is that the expenses that are occurred on the sites of this draft, which are Caesars and MGM, are being paid by Caesars and MGM,” Hill said.

