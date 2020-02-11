Man granted final wish to marry longtime girlfriend

National & World

MOBILE, AL (WALA) — A hospice patient with a wish to marry his longtime girlfriend was granted Saturday, when AserCare Hospice put on a ceremony at the 87-year-old’s home.

In a sweet ceremony, Moses Daily sat in a wheelchair, as his girlfriend of more than 20 years, Sharon Nichols, walked into the home and stood alongside him to take their vows.

“We’ve been planning this wedding for a minute, we talked about but we never did do anything about it,” Nichols said, laughing. “The staff called me and said I was getting married, and I said, OK.”

AseraCare Hospice worked with the community to put on the wedding ceremony, bringing in music and an officiant.

“We are thrilled about it, this is why we do what we do,” Michelle Allen, with AseraCare said. “We have rallied as a team and a community to make one of our patients’ final wishes come true.”

After the vows, the officiant gave permission for Daily to “salute the bride,” to which the pair kissed as a singer performed “At Last,” by Etta James.

