Mavericks Honor 10-Year-Old Boy Who Died Unexpectedly By Inviting His Basketball Team To Game

DALLAS, TX (KTVT) — It was a week ago Monday that Clay Chapman got Dallas Mavericks tickets as he turned 10 years old. But just four days ago, he passed away unexpectedly.

On Monday, the Mavericks opened their hearts to Clay’s family and his entire basketball team.

The boys of RBA Basketball Academy never dreamed they would be giving high-fives to Mavericks players before a game. However, they also never imaged doing it without their teammate and friend.

“I can’t lie, it’s been tough. Today with the Mavs has been very good, but the last couple of days have been tough. Because it was unexpected,” the boys’ coach Ricky Allen said.

The cause of the Clay’s death has not been released. The boy’s mother and father said he would have loved being with the team to meet the players.

“We are so thankful they took the time and to honor Clay and we really appreciate that. So much,” Clay’s mother Anna Chapman said.

The time with the Mavericks was a chance to honor Clay’s memory and for his teammates to remember their friend.

Clay’s RBA team from Lovejoy ISD in Collin County was set to play in the Mavericks’ youth basketball tournament this weekend, but they will now miss it as his teammates mourn his death.

