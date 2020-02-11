MLB considering new playoff format and live selection TV show, report says

National & World

Major League Baseball is considering expanding the number of playoff teams and a live playoff selection TV show where teams select opponents on the last day of the regular season, according to the New York Post.

The radical change would bring the number of teams entering the postseason from five to seven in each league. It would give the club with the best record in each league a bye of the wild-card round and direct pass to the Division Series, the Post reported Monday.

In the wild-card round, the newspaper reported, “The two other division winners and the wild card with the next-best record would each host all three games in a best-of-three wild-card round. So the bottom three wild cards would have no first-round home games.”

The plan, which is among various options MLB has explored, drew a sharp rebuke from outspoken Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, who blasted MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

“No idea who made this new playoff format proposal, but Rob is responsible for releasing it, so I’ll direct this to you, Rob Manfred,” Bauer tweeted.

“Your proposal is absurd for too many reasons to type on twitter and proves you have absolutely no clue about baseball. You’re a joke.”

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius asked via Twitter, “Why are we changing this loveable sport so much.”

Under the plan, “the division winner with the second-best record in a league would then get the first pick of its opponent from those lower three wild cards, then the other division winner would pick, leaving the last two wild cards to play each other,” according to the Post.

“The plan is to have this all play out on a show on the Sunday night the regular season ends and have representatives picking teams on live TV — think the NCAA selection show, but just with the teams making the selections. The rights to that show is part of the enticement to potential TV partners,” the newspaper reported.

The proposal would provide more “postseason inventory” for network broadcasters, more “clinching scenarios,” and hopefully greater fan interest in the playoffs, according to the Post.