Overland High School Teacher Jay Bennish On Leave, Accused Of Racism

AURORA, CO (KCNC) — The Cherry Creek School Board was set to meet Monday night amid an investigation into an Overland High School teacher. The school district says Jay Bennish, a social studies teacher, is accused of racism from an incident at the beginning of the school year.

The district will look into whether Bennish has created a negative, harmful learning environment for students. Bennish also serves as the “adult sponsor of the Black Student Alliance,” the district says.

The allegations include whether Bennish used the n word in class. The district says he handed out T-shirts with “derogatory, racist images and language” on them, according to a letter sent by the district to the Overland High School community.

Bennish is on administrative leave over allegations he used racist and offensive language. The district made a recommendation for him to be dismissed.

A final decision will not be made until the board goes through a formal hearing process.

Bennish made national headlines in 2006 over his alleged remarks about then-President George W. Bush after his State of the Union address. He was a teacher at Overland High School at the time.

