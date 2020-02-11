Paraplegic man has specially designed car stolen

National & World

Theodore, AL (WALA) — A frustrating weekend for a Theodore man who says his car was stolen Friday around midnight.

He said neighbors took video.

But the situation is even more disturbing when you find out more about the victim and the car.

Jarrod Pomes lives on Haleys Way in Theodore and says his car was stolen right from his driveway.

Pomes is paraplegic, and his car is specially outfitted for him.

The video shows a figure running from right to left, then a car taking off in the same direction.

Pomes’ car is specially designed.

He said, “My car is set up with hand controls. That’s the only way I can drive. I can’t drive any other car.”

Pomes said a neighbor took video of people looking at the car earlier that night.

Pomes said, “My neighbor had came and beaten on my door telling us that my car had been stolen. He had noticed some guys that were checking cars and, by the time he got down here, he had a shotgun and he was chasing them. At that point, they had gotten in my car, backed out and they had hauled butt through the neighborhood and they had taken out a mailbox next door and, by that point, they were gone.”

When asked what he would say to the person who stole his car, Pomes said, “I would say, ‘Why would you do this to someone in this position? You obviously see that it’s set up for someone that’s handicapped.’ “

Mid-afternoon Monday, FOX10 we received some good news from Pomes.

He said police have found his car and have taken four juveniles into custody.

Pomes said he expects to get his car back Tuesday.

