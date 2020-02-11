Police: Man arrested on multiple charges of felony child molestation

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

DEKALB CO., GA (WGCL) — A man is behinds bars with no bond after being arrested on multiple charges of felony child molestation, police reported.

According to a press release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office, Nyerer T. Davis, 37, allegedly forced his victim to “perform an immoral and indecent act in the presence of or upon a minor.”

The press release stated the incidents took place several times between May 2019 and November 2019.

Davis is charged with four counts of aggravated child molestation sodomy, one count of child molestation and two counts of cruelty to a child in the first degree.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.