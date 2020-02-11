School district apologizes after a Nazi flag was seen hanging in a Maryland high school window

National & World

A Nazi flag was seen hanging in the window of a Maryland high school over the weekend, prompting an investigation and apology by the Frederick County Public Schools district.

The flag was spotted by people attending a basketball game at Governor Thomas Johnson High School on Friday.

The flag was used as a part of a World War II history class and was left hanging in a window that was clearly visible to people that were entering the building.

The flag was immediately removed by staff once they were notified.

“We will take the appropriate steps to ensure an incident such as this is not repeated,” the school district said in a statement. “The values of FCPS are in direct contrast to the message represented by that flag, and we apologize that the display of this flag caused hurt in our community.”

The investigation is still ongoing, according to Daryl Boffman, a school district spokesman.

When asked if the teacher has been disciplined, he said, “We’re not able to comment on personnel matters.”

“This incident is being used as a learning activity. We try to allow some level of flexibility for our teachers to teach, but we’re reviewing the process of using historic controversial artifacts,” Boffman said.