Sickly wheelchair bound woman left to die, 2 sons charged

COBB COUNTY, GA (WGCL ) — Deprived of medical care and confined to a wheelchair, a 65-year-old woman diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) was left to die.

The suspected culprits? Her two sons, James S. Stanfield and Christopher L. Durham, according to warrants obtained by Cobb County Magistrate Court.

Cobb County Police say both men are accused of “willfully depriving the their mother of health care, shelter and necessary sustenance.” For two weeks she sat in a wheelchair without an adult diaper, emaciated and only weighing 75 pounds. She was completely unable to help herself.

Due to sitting in her own waste, she developed open sores exposing her leg and pelvic bone, as well as sepis infecttion which resulted in her death.

Both men are charged with felony murder. However, Durham is also facing a charge for exploiting a disabled or elderly person for allegedly using his mother’s debit card for personal use including subscriptions to dating sites and video games.