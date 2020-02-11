The 1st group of Americans evacuated from Wuhan and quarantined over coronavirus just got released

National & World

As they tossed their face masks into the sky, 195 quarantined Americans were free once again.

For 14 days, they were under mandatory quarantine at March Air Reserve Base in California. The evacuees were on the first State Department evacuation flight out of Wuhan, China — the center of the coronavirus outbreak.

Health officials said no one in the group has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,000 people and infected more than 43,000 worldwide.

But hundreds of other Americans evacuated from Wuhan are still waiting out their 14-day mandatory quarantines. They are staying at military bases in California, Texas and Nebraska.

One of those evacuees turned out to have coronavirus, but was hospitalized and released by mistake. She is now isolated in a San Diego hospital with a slight cough and no fever.

Around the world, thousands more have been quarantined away from home.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship has become a floating quarantine zone after dozens of people on it tested positive for the virus in Japan. Some 135 people, including at least 24 Americans, are infected, Princess Cruises said Monday.

On the coast of New Jersey, cruise ship passengers were stuck after a coronavirus scare kept the ship docked for days.