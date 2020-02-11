Westminster Dog Show’s ‘Best in Show Award’ goes to Siba, a standard poodle

National & World

Siba, a standard poodle, was selected as Best in Show at the 144th edition of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday.

Siba was chosen from seven finalists in front of a cheering crowd at Madison Square Garden.

It is the fifth time a standard poodle has won Best in Show and the first time since 1991.

The other dogs that made the final round were Hound category — Bourbon, a whippet; Toy — Bono, a Havanese; Herding — Conrad, a Shetland sheepdog; Sporting — Daniel, a golden retriever; Terrier — Vinny, a wire fox terrier; and Working — Wilma, a boxer.

Bourbon won Reserve Best in Show.

Nearly 3,000 dogs from around the world entered the competition.

In 2019, the winner was a wire fox terrier named King.