5-year-old to be honored by community after saving his family during a fire

BARTOW CO, GA (WGCL) — A 5-year-old is being recognized as a hero for saving his family during a fire.

After a fire broke out at Noah’s home in Bartow County, Noah sprang into action and got himself and his 2-year-old sibling out of a window, according to a Bartow County Fire Department Facebook post.

Once Noah got his sister to safety, the post stated, Noah re-entered the home and alerted the rest of the family.

Noah and four other family members were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation, according to Bartow County fire officials.

The Bartow County Fire Department wrote Noah helped save himself and seven other family members.

On Friday, Noah will be recognized as a Honorary Bartow County Firefighter and he will also receive a Lifesaving Award.

