Louisiana funeral home to host Valentine’s movie night

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

METAIRIE, LA (WGNO) — With Valentine’s Day coming up this week, many people are rushing to make reservations at intimate restaurants. But if you’re dying for a more offbeat Valentine’s, head to Tharp-Sontheimer Funeral Home.

This year, Tharp-Sontheimer is hosting its first ever Valentine’s Movie Night with a free, family friendly viewing of “Sleepless in Seattle.”

Funeral home director Yami Reina said the themed movie night will be held in the parking lot, with the main building open for guests to use the bathroom, the kitchen, or take a tour of the caskets on display.

Reina has hosted other themed events in the parking lot of the funeral home, from Halloween trunk-or-treats to a car show.

This special Valentine’s event promises to be special, however. Attendees will enjoy free popcorn, flowers, and chocolate, and are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

The movie will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, February 13.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.