Louisiana State Trooper arrested for child pornography

MANDEVILLE, LA (WGNO) — On Wednesday morning, a Trooper with Louisiana State Police Troop L was taken into custody charged with one count of production and distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

The Trooper, identified as 41-year-old Jason Boyet, has been placed on administrative leave following the arrest. Boyet was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail and transferred to another facility in protective custody.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit.

The investigation began as Special Agents developed information of a subject, later identified as Boyet, producing and distributing pornographic images on a web-based application. Through investigative means, Agents identified Boyet as the online user and placed him into custody following an interview.

The investigation remains ongoing with the potential for additional charges. This investigation was made possible through the cooperation and coordination of the FBI-New Orleans Field Office.

