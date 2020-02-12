Marquette University dean struck and killed on campus

National & World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — Marquette University has identified the victim fatally struck on campus Tuesday night, Feb. 11, as Dr. Joe Daniels, Keyes Dean of Business Administration. Police say the striking driver was intoxicated.

According to Milwaukee police, a 20-year-old woman was traveling northbound in a vehicle through the intersection which had a green signal at a high rate of speed. The driver struck the 60-year-old victim and he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene following the crash and was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant.

The university shared the following letter:

Dear Marquette community,

I’m writing this morning with incredibly difficult news. Today I ask you all to mourn the tragic loss of Dr. Joe Daniels, Keyes Dean of Business Administration, who was fatally struck by a vehicle on campus last night.

On behalf of the entire Marquette community, please join me in praying for the Daniels family and friends and our colleagues in the College of Business Administration.

Joe was a campus fixture for more than 30 years, and I was honored to call him my friend. He inspired students his entire career as a mentor and educator and made an indelible impact on the field of economics as a master scholar. Ultimately, Joe helped take Marquette Business to new heights. He was instrumental in inspiring a new vision for the college, which we will carry forward in his memory.

As a Marquette community, we struggle for comfort as we each feel the impact of this loss in different ways. We are a family and need to support each other the most during times of immense sorrow.

All College of Business Administration classes will be cancelled today and this evening.

A campus-wide prayer service will be held in the Chapel of the Holy Family in the AMU at 2 p.m. so that campus can come together to remember Joe and to pray for his family and friends.

Support and resources are available for the campus community through Campus Ministry, the Faber Center, the Counseling Center and the Employee Assistance Program. Special support is being provided to the College of Business Administration. Campus Ministry and the Faber Center will be in rooms 265 and 253 in Straz Hall all day today to provide spiritual support to anyone in need.

We will share funeral arrangements in Marquette Today when we have that information.

Please pray for Joe’s family and friends as they grieve an immeasurable loss.

Respectfully yours,

Dr. Michael R. Lovell

President.

