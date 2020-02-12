New film put slavery reparations on the big screen

National & World

ATLANTA, Ga. (WGCL) — Slavery reparations seem far beyond reach here in America. But it’s the argument at the center of a new film ” Justice on Trial: The Movie 20/20.”

The film stars actor Todd Bridges of “Different Strokes” fame, as one of two civil rights attorneys suing the U.S. Justice Department for reparations on behalf of the descendants of slaves.

“This does not only take us back in time but it brings the past into the future,” said screenwriter and producer, Chad Lawson Cooper.

The film is an adaptation of Cooper’s off Broadway play “Justice on Trial, Black Lives Matter Too.”

Cooper said he was inspired to write the play after the 2016 fatal shooting of Philando Castile by a Minnesota police officer during a traffic stop.

“I had an epiphany right then, I said I’ve got to do something. I’ve got to get involved. And so my whole trajectory and film shifted to social justice at that moment,” he said.

To help convince the jury, the film features three significant black figures Harriet Tubman, Medgar Evers, and Emmett Till, as time-traveling witnesses.

“Harriet Tubman to me represented the slave era. Emmet Till to me represented the Travyon Martins of the world. And Medgar Evers to me represented the socio-economic representation for the black community,” he said.

Most of the film was shot right here in Atlanta and Macon, Georgia.

Actor Dorien Wilson from the sitcom, “The Parkers,” also stars as a professor. Radio’s V-103’s morning news anchor Maria Boynton said the film’s message is relevant now more than ever.

“It was an extension of the message of social justice that so many are trying to tell,” she said.

Boynton plays court reporter Robin Robinson.

“For me what this movie does is bring about and continues the story of possible reparations,” said Boynton. “It’s something that has been brought up in Congress even the candidates for us President talked about it. Corey Booker for one.”

While a hot button issue among the Democratic presidential candidates, the public remains sharply divided.

According to an Associated Press poll, 74% of African Americans favor reparation payments, while 85% of Whites oppose them.

But Cooper said he doesn’t want people to feel discouraged, but to leave the theater empowered.

“I want people to see our story from an African American perspective and as far as African Americans I want them to really be encouraged as to our history and who we are,” said Boynton. “The greatness that African Americans have contributed not only to America but to the world.

The red carpet premiere is this Sunday at the Porter Sanford Performing Arts Center. There will be two showings: 3:30 p.m./$15; and VIP experience 6:30 p.m./$37.50

