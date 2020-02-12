Police: Trio entered a home, stole man’s beer and cholesterol medication

National & World

YORK COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — Three York County men have been charged with burglary, theft, conspiracy and other offenses by State Police, who allege they broke into a home in Chanceford Township Saturday night and stole several items, including prescription medication and a case of beer belonging to one of the suspects’ great-grandfather.

Charged in the case are:

Wyatt Cole Joyce, 19, of York

James Patrick Buckley-Uzmed, 20, of Dallastown

Jordan Michael Elliott, 21, of York

The trio is charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy to commit theft by unlawful taking, loitering or prowling at night time, criminal mischief, and scattering rubbish, according to criminal complaint affidavits filed against them.

According to police, the owner of a home on the 12000 block of Hively Road called to report a suspected burglary Saturday at about 4:07 a.m. The victim reported he woke up to get a drink of water at about 4 a.m., and noticed his kitchen window was open. Further inspection indicated the victim’s wallet and cellphone were missing, as were several prescription pill bottles, police say.

The victim also told police he found a driver’s license left on the floor near his front door. The license was not the victim’s, nor did the victim know the name on it, police say.

A search of the area around the victim’s home revealed that someone had entered the victim’s garage and taken a Seiko watch from a cabinet inside and a case of Keystone Light beer from a refrigerator, say. An empty can of Keystone Light was found in the yard near the home, according to police.

The ground near the home was extremely muddy, and police say they located numerous tracks and shoe impressions around the scene.

Police also recovered some of the victim’s missing pill bottles, which had been thrown down a nearby enbankment, police say. All of the missing bottles were accounted for, with the exception of a bottle of Ambien, according to police.

Investigators traced the driver’s license found at the scene to a home less than five miles from the victim’s, according to the complaint, and determined it belonged to a relative of Wyatt Joyce.

Police say Joyce obtained the relative’s driver’s license after it was found and forwarded to him in the mail, taking it to use the relative’s identification as his own.

A relative at Joyce’s home told police Joyce went out with Buckley-Uzmed the night before and had not yet returned, police say.

Police also confirmed that the relative whose driver’s license was left at the scene was in Maryland for a funeral at the time of the suspected burglary, according to the complaint.

Police then contacted Buckley-Uzmed’s parents, who told police Joyce was with their son on the night of the alleged burglary.

Investigators obtained their consent to search a vehicle belonging to Buckley-Uzmed’s mother, since it was the vehicle used to pick up Joyce the night before, police say. Inside the vehicle, police allegedly discovered a pair of black latex gloves in the glove compartment and a “large pile” of prescription medication under a rear passenger seat, along with a set of car keys for a Mitsubishi and a credit card registered to Elliott.

Buckley-Uzmed’s parents allegedly told police the Mitsubishi keys were for Elliott’s vehicle.

The prescription medication found in the vehicle was later determined to be Atorvastatin Calcium, which is used to treat high cholesterol, according to police. The victim confirmed that he takes that brand of medication, and that it was among the bottles missing from his home, according to police.

The victim also told police that Elliott was his great-grandson, according to the complaint. The victim reported he knew Elliott was friends with the other two suspects, and that Elliott was a frequent visitor to his home and was familiar with its layout.

Police say they obtained a search warrant for Buckley-Uzmed’s home, and investigators discovered several items of muddy clothing in Buckley-Uzmed’s bedroom and an empty Keystone Light beer can in the waste basket of an adjoining bathroom.

A 30-pack of Keystone Light with two missing cans was found outside the residence, according to police. The lot number of the cans in the case matched that of the empty one left at the scene and the one found in the wastebasket, police say.

