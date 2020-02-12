Senior to Senior: Alabama art center connecting generations through art

National & World

FAIRHOPE, AL (WALA) — It’s an art lesson with a very different twist. The Eastern Shore Art Center bringing together two unlikely groups — seniors in Fairhope High School’s Art Club with senior citizens living at Brennity at Fairhope Assisted Living.

“They always have some story to tell or something interesting to say,” said Elizabeth Hill, Fairhope High School Art Club.

Hill shares the interesting experience from last month with one of the residents.

“The last time I was here I heard a story of someone who their husband used to be an artist but he was colorblind. So she would help choose the colors for him. And so they sort of worked together on doing art. And so when she was drawing she got a little bit discouraged. So I was painting for her… and she was choosing the colors… And it was sort of how she used to do things with her husband,” recalled Hill.

Nancy Raia is the Eastern Shore Art Center’s Community Outreach Director and runs the program once a month.

“I just find they learn about each other. I instruct them to introduce themselves and I often will say — ‘Ask them about their past.’ But I’ll ask the senior citizens to ask the young people what they are going to do. It’s just a beautiful thing that happens when they’re interacting and creating art,” explained Raia.

Student Matthew Hughes is favorite.

“We always like for him to come sit with us. What I like about Matthew is because he gives us ideas but he doesn’t say you gotta do this. He’ll give us 2 or 3 different choices,” said Jennifer Norris, Brennity Assisted Living resident.

Matthew wants to be a chicken farmer. World War II Veteran Wally Sabin used to package poultry.

“I know what happens to the chickens,” said Sabin.

Lee: “You can give him so advice?”

Sabin: “He can give me more advice than I can give him – because I just sort of hung them up and cut them into pieces. Laughs.”

Despite the generation gap — through stories and laughs — they’re all finding out they have a lot in common.

“I just love connecting with the people here. It makes me just happy,” said Greta Fritz, Fairhope High School Art Club.

“It’s something to do. To get out of the room. An activity. Try to keep your mind working. I really enjoy it,” said Mike Westley, Vietnam Veteran, Double Purple Heart recipient.

Barbara Foster was an educator for 32 years. She enjoys the company from student Bryson Martin as the two talk and paint together.

“I love high school students and it has been so pleasant and so good and so refreshing talking to him and seeing what he’s doing and what his plans are,” said Foster.

The interesting thing is — long after finishing their services hours — most of the students continue to volunteer with the program.

