SPREAD THE LOVE: Young girl befriends Georgia cop

GRIFFIN, GA (WGCL) — Just a few days before Valentine’s Day, a young girl befriended a police officer in Spalding County.

Kamiya Baker, 4, was at the Griffin Food Depot checkout line with her mother Wakesha Feb. 10, when she randomly stepped away.

According to Wakesha, the four-year-old scattered to hug Officer Rhodes, a uniformed police officer she saw in the distance.

When the staff and others in the store asked the big deal, Wakesha proudly said she “loves officers!”

Officer Rhodes then asked both Kamiya and her mother to follow him to his patrol car for a moment. He reached into his trunk and gave Kamiya two stuffed animals, a bear and a unicorn.”And y’all, my baby LIT UP!” Wakesha said in a Facebook post.

Officer Rhodes mentioned to them both how special that moment was because he said children rarely approach him with open arms. While the officer felt his day was made by Kamiya’s loving gesture, Wakesha said it was his kind actions in return that meant everything to her daughter.

