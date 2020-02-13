Bond set for man charged in shooting death of pregnant woman on party bus

National & World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A man charged in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman on a party bus in Milwaukee, made his first court appearance Thursday morning, Feb. 13.

Prosecutors say 31-year-old Antion Haywood fired the gun that killed 33-year-old Annie Sandifer. A judge set Haywood’s bond at $200,000.

Sandifer was on a party bus near 60th and Congress on Feb. 1, when police say someone in a BMW started shooting out of the sunroof. A stray bullet hit Sandifer in the head.

Doctors were able to save her baby.

Police executed a search warrant at Haywood’s home and say they found unspent gun cartridges matching the casings found at the crime scene.

