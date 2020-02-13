Bond set for man charged in shooting death of pregnant woman on party bus
Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — A man charged in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman on a party bus in Milwaukee, made his first court appearance Thursday morning, Feb. 13.
Prosecutors say 31-year-old Antion Haywood fired the gun that killed 33-year-old Annie Sandifer. A judge set Haywood’s bond at $200,000.
Sandifer was on a party bus near 60th and Congress on Feb. 1, when police say someone in a BMW started shooting out of the sunroof. A stray bullet hit Sandifer in the head.
Doctors were able to save her baby.
Police executed a search warrant at Haywood’s home and say they found unspent gun cartridges matching the casings found at the crime scene.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments