Dog rescued in NC animal cruelty case now up for adoption

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

FORT SMITH, AR (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department announced the death of K-9 Officer Chico Thursday (Feb. 13), who was a vital part of taking illegal narcotics off the streets over the last decade.

Chico was born on Oct. 11, 2010. He passed away on Wednesday, February 12, according to a post by Fort Smith Police on Facebook.

Police say Chico was involved in 1,293 arrest and seizures of 126 vehicles, 108 firearms, and over $647,000 in cash.

He began his work in May of 2012.

Chico retired in September of 2018 and lived out the remainder of his days with his partner, Cpl. Cody Elliott.

“We are thankful for their service and the bond they shared. Our Department is saddened, and our hearts are with the Elliotts as they grieve the loss of their family member,” the Fort Smith Police Facebook post said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.