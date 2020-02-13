‘Horrible hoser?’ Neighborhood peacock pits woman against fellow homeowners

National & World

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WDSU) — One New Orleans woman doesn’t want anything to do with a peacock that’s become part of her neighborhood, and that’s causing a rift between her and her fellow homeowners.

Catherine Broussard, who lives in the Carrollton neighborhood where the bird roams, said she has received years of backlash online for her attempts to keep the exotic animal out of her yard.

Some residents who said they welcome the peacock they affectionately call Mr. P said they have done all they can to make the neighborhood a happy home for everyone, including the bird.

Broussard said the rift between her and her neighbors began when she sprayed the peacock with a hose after she found it perching in her tree. She said her neighbors took to social media to express their displeasure at her not wanting the peacock around.

“This man said, ‘We’re going to use a hose to hose her,'” she said. “She (a different person) posted my address and then look, she said, ‘the horrible hoser.'”

One neighbor who declined to go on camera said the threats weren’t serious, but that neighbors were bothered by the fact that Broussard sprayed the peacock.

Broussard said the peacock has caused some damage to her property.

Her neighbors said they have tried to lure the bird to stay away from Broussard’s property, but they would also like to see Broussard take some responsibility.

Broussard said the neighborhood isn’t the place for the peacock.

“Some people want him around because he’s pretty. I think that’s selfish and unfair and unsafe,” she said.

