Professor: Gov. Parson did not cross line by making appointment

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has given a top university appointment to a business owner who made a large donation to a political action committee that supports his campaign for governor.

According to a Metropolitan Community College professor, there’s nothing wrong with an appointment like that.

Records show that HTH Companies Inc. CEO Greg Hoberock donated $25,000 to the Uniting Missouri PAC in December of 2018. It is a political action committee that’s backing Parson’s bid to keep his seat this November.

Recently, Governor Parson named Hoberock to the University of Missouri Board of Curators.

PACs can work in support of candidates but cannot coordinate with them.

However, according to Metropolitan Community College Political Science Professor Deborah Scott, this doesn’t apply to Hoberock because he merely just donated to the PAC.

“This is just another example of politicians giving recognition to people who make contributions to their campaign and to their interests,” Scott said. “They do it all the time. It’s a common practice.”

Scott said the governor will have to be careful due to the fact that the donor’s company is a construction company. Therefore, as long as Hoberock is on the board he would need to stay clear of doing any business with the University of Missouri.

Governor Parson’s office did not get back with KCTV5 News on this matter.

