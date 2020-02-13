Stolen Bees To Be Returned To Colorado Farm

National & World

NORTHGLENN, CO (KCNC) — The owner of a farm in Northglenn where 30,000 bees were stolen says someone thought they could take them since the property was being sold. They tell CBS4 the bees and hives were posted on Craigslist for more than $600.

An experienced beekeeper who bought them saw news reports and reported the sale to police.

The owner of Karl’s Farm Dairy says the bees and hives were valued at $15,000. Some of the bees did not survive.

The farm will be closed starting in March for redevelopment.

Police say there are plans to return the bees to the rightful owner.

