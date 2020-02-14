A lockdown at a Florida high school was lifted after police found a student with a weapon

National & World

A lockdown at Lake Brantley High School in Altamonte Springs, Florida, was lifted Friday morning after authorities found a student with a weapon, according to a spokesman for Seminole County Public Schools.

Police “secured the student and the weapon,” spokesman Michael Lawrence told CNN. All the students and faculty are safe, he said.

It was not immediately clear to school officials what the weapon was and what charges, if any, the student could face.

The school was put on lockdown earlier Friday morning so authorities could investigate a threat on social media, the school previously said in a statement on Twitter.

The school district will send a mental health team to the campus, Lawrence said, and “law enforcement will remain on campus because they have an ongoing investigation to conclude.”

Altamonte Springs is about 11 miles north of Orlando.

Friday’s lockdown at the Altamonte Springs high school came on the 2-year anniversary of the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that claimed 17 lives.