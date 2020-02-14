City worker killed by garbage truck in NC

National & World

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WLOS) — Authorities confirm a Hendersonville sanitation worked has died after being hit by a city garbage truck Friday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the intersection of Pineland Road and Shadywood Lane just after 8:30 a.m.

Neighbors told News 13 they first heard yelling at around 8:45 a.m. and thought it was children playing outside.

City officials say the trash truck accidentally ran over the city sanitation worker. The worker died from his injuries.

Next of kin notifications are being made. No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back at wlos.com for the latest updates.

