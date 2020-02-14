Girl Scout cookie booths open at area stores on Valentine’s Day

National & World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — If you need your Girl Scout cookie fix in time to celebrate Valentine’s Day, you’re in luck because cookie booths will open up around the area on February 14.

If you missed out on ordering from your favorite Girl Scout, or you’ve already run out of Thin Mints, the Girl Scouts of Eastern Missouri have you covered. Girl Scout Cookie Booths will be at area grocery, hardware, and wellness stores. You can find a list of those stores here.

You can do more than just buy some boxes for yourself. The Girl Scouts are also offering the Troop to Troop service initiative. Customers can donate $5 to provide one package of cookies to members of the U.S. armed services.

The Girl Scouts donated more than 93,000 packages of cookies to the USO of Missouri last year. So far this year, 76,000 packages of cookies have been donated and there are still five weeks remaining in the program.

You’ll also be able to pay for cookies through the Fiserv cloud-based mobile payment app called Clover Go. It accepts all types of credit and debit cards through Wi-Fi or a cellular connection.

