School district warns parents about predators contacting students via social media

Lake Fenton, MI (WNEM) — Lake Fenton Schools are warning parents after it was found students were connected with older people on social media.

According to a letter to parents by Lake Fenton Superintendent Julie Williams, the school has been working with the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office as they investigate.

Williams said the school has dealt with “a number of social media concerns,” which they say doesn’t necessarily involve the school.

The letter said, “We are finding an alarming number of our students are connected to individuals, via social media, who are significantly older and have absolutely no ties to the school or community.”

Williams stressed that parents need to know who their children are connected with online.

“Unfortunately, we live in an age where predators can easily connect with our children through a variety of social media outlets,” the letter said.

To continue education on matter of human trafficking and grooming behaviors, Lake Fenton will be showing “Ring of Silence” at 6:30 p.m. on March 5. The movie looks at how easily children can be pulled into a human trafficking ring.

